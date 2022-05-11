Governor Whitmer announces $1.4 million grant to Central Michigan University

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo have announced that the Economic Development Administration (EDA) will award a grant of $1.4 million to Central Michigan University. The grant will be used for renovations to the Central Michigan University Research Corporation.

The grant will support office renovation and upgrades to local entrepreneurs. It will also provide a safer working environment following the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will be matched with $352,320 in local funds. It is expected to create 100 jobs and generate $5 million in private investment.

“Today’s investment will help the Central Michigan University Research Corporation improve its facilities and empower entrepreneurs,” said Governor Whitmer. “This investment will help us continue growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and building on our manufacturing and R&D strengths. This month, we opened the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at Michigan State University and the Wacker Innovation Center in Ann Arbor. We must keep investing in every region of Michigan to tap into the entrepreneurial energy in every county of our great state.”

“President Biden is committed to helping communities tackle the unique challenges that the coronavirus pandemic presented,” said Secretary Raimondo. “This EDA investment in the Central Michigan University Research Corporation will enhance its facilities to support home-grown high-tech entrepreneurs, who will be a long-term source of jobs and private investment for the region.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube