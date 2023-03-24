Google Maps’ new ‘immersive view’ feature is rolling out

Google announced that it is rolling out a new feature to some Google Maps users that will make navigating locales a more interactive experience.

The new feature, called “immersive view,” provides a 3D-like street-level view of locations using a mix of satellite imagery and Google’s street-view imagery. This new feature will make it easier for users to identify and navigate their way around new surroundings. It will also make it easier for businesses and other locations to showcase their offerings more interactively.

The feature will initially be available in many locations worldwide, including New York, San Francisco and London. Google has also announced that immersive view will debut in additional cities such as Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, Italy, and Venice, Italy, in the near future.

Immersive view will give users a more in-depth view of their surroundings while exploring. It will also make it easier for people to find the best routes and explore areas they wouldn’t usually be able to access. In addition, with detailed street-level imagery, users can anticipate what is coming up next on their route and plan accordingly.

Tech blogger Péter Pavló shared a clip of the new feature.

Immersive view also includes an indoor live view feature that functions similarly to street view for renowned restaurants and other notable attractions within the city.

Once immersive view becomes available on your device’s Google Maps app, you can easily use it to explore a city of your choice. Just search for the location and check out the new immersive view card that will be displayed on the city’s detail page to start your virtual tour.

In addition to immersive view, Google Maps recently launched “search with live view,” which uses AI and augmented reality. Users in major metropolitan cities such as London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo can tap the camera button in the Google Maps search bar and point their phone’s camera at nearby places. Maps will display dots on the screen to indicate businesses, transit stations and more. Tapping on a dot provides more information about that particular spot.

Google Maps is also introducing new Maps features for EV drivers with Google built-in vehicles. These features allow drivers to view live details about charging stations and other related information.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.