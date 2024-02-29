Golf Season Starts Early This Year in Jackson

Video shows Jackson County golf courses opening early this year.

Golf directors say golfers have already been out this year on some courses.

More golf courses are opening this weekend.

It’s February in Michigan. So naturally, our thoughts turn to…golf?

Jeffrey Sweet, Director of Golf, Arbor Hills Golf Club: “We opened in early February—weather dependent, of course. We’ve been open a number of days. The reception has been very good, been very busy, and it’s been a pleasant surprise for golf in February.”

At Arbor Hills, Director of Golf Jeffrey Sweet says there have already been days this year when the tee sheet has been so jam-packed he couldn’t get anyone else onto the course.

Elsewhere, Calderone Golf Club in Grass Lake never really closed down this winter.

Steven Saari, Director of Golf, Calderone Golf Club: “We are open year-round—weather permitting. It’s been very busy. You know, we just saw last Tuesday 70-plus degrees in Michigan in February. That’s kind of unheard of.”

Saari says golfers across our neighborhoods also seem willing to brave cooler weather.

“It seems like in recent years there’s an influx of people willing to play golf on the cooler days…you know, you see a lot of cart covers and heaters out there, but, yeah, a lot of people just itching to get out of the house and do something outdoors.”

Rich Bacon, Golfer: “Everybody’s looking forward to the warm weekend and the warm days next week. Everybody’s saving their days off. There is not a tee-time open Saturday and Sunday on this golf course. They’re totally booked. So that shows you the enthusiasm of the Jackson golfers.”

I called around and learned that several courses are planning to be open this weekend, including Hankerd Hills, Burr Oak, Hickory Hills, and Clark Lake.

Jackson County Parks say Cascades Golf Course will also be open, but you’ll have to wait a few weeks longer to play Jackson’s other municipal course, Ella Sharp Park.

