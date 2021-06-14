Get a sprinkler splash pad for $11 on Amazon right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking for a way to help your kids cool down this summer, Amazon is having a great deal on a splash pad.

The 79-inch sprinkler and splash pad is regularly $19.99, but currently on sale for $16.14. You can also apply a 30% off coupon at checkout, making the final price $11.30 — a savings of nearly 50%.

The inflatable splash pad is for all ages and measures 6 feet around. Easy to set up, you simply plug the pad into a garden hose or PVC tubing and adjust the water pressure to either lower or higher depending on how high you want the water to spray. It is big enough for adults to enjoy as well.

You’ll find a few other splash pads under $20 on Amazon if you’re looking for something a bit different.

This octopus splash pad is also regularly $19.99, but currently on sale for $11.31 when you apply a $2 coupon. Measuring 5.5 feet, it is for ages 3-10 and holds enough water at the bottom to act as a pool for the smallest children.

The lowest-priced splash pad is this three-in-one sprinkler for kids, which is currently $9.99 on Amazon. Measuring 5.6 feet, it is made for kids ages 3-10 and works as a wading pool, sprinkler and splash pad.

If you need something even bigger and don’t mind paying more, this $50 splash pad measures 6.8 feet — big enough for seven children to play in at once or for adults and children to play in together.

Walmart even has a 10-feet-by-10-feet splash pad that comes with a microchip water system, meaning the water controller will create different splash patterns through the jet spout. Priced at $138, it is made of durable PVC material, though it’s lightweight enough that you can transport it to all your summer vacation destinations.

Will you be ordering a splash pad for your children this summer?

