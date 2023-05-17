Gerber infant formula continued being sold after recall, FDA says

The Food and Drug Administration said that recalled Gerber baby food continued being distributed after a recall was initiated in March.

The FDA reiterated the recall notice this week of certain lots of Gerber Good Start SootheProTM powdered infant formula. The formula was manufactured at the Company’s Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin, facility from Jan. 2 through Jan. 18.

The recalled formula was sent to Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc.'s Nashville Division retailers following the recall. The recalled products may have then been sold at retailers in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The recalled products may contain Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria, the FDA said. Cronobacter sakazakii doesn’t always cause symptoms. Premature infants, infants under 2 months old, and infants with weakened immune symptoms are at greatest risk of illness.

Fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy are among some of the common symptoms. Gerber said that it has not gotten any reports of illnesses and none of the products have tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii.

Those with recalled products should stop using them immediately. Consumers can call 1-800-777-7690 for refund information.

The recalled products had the following lot codes:

- 300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

- 300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

- 300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

- 300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

- 300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

- 300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

- 301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

- 301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

- 301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination was responsible for a massive February 2022 recall of infant formula that officials blamed for a shortage of formula for months to follow.

