Frequent Fliers Are Raving About This Laptop Backpack For Travel

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re planning some summer trips or other adventures, one of the most important things to do when planning is make sure you have a travel bag that not only lets you bring everything you need, but also keeps things organized so you don’t lose anything on your trip.

One way to make sure you have everything you need to enjoy your trip is with a travel backpack, like this Lovevook laptop backpack for women on Amazon, which has shoppers raving about how great it is to take on a trip.

Priced between $29-$45 depending on size and color, the bag is available in multiple colors and three sizes, which fit 14-inch, 15.6-inch or 17-inch laptops. Colors include black, gray, blue and brown, plus brighter shades like green and pink and floral and animal prints.

Made of nylon, it includes one large open pocket for a laptop and other necessities, two side pockets for water bottles or an umbrella, a large zippered pocket on front, two small pockets and two pen/pencil holders. It also features a USB port for charging your cell phone or other electronics, a special anti-theft phone pocket on the back and a trolley sleeve that allows you to slide your bag over the handle of your rolling luggage. It comes with a padded strap that is breathable and adjustable, and has an airflow back design with thick and soft padding.



Along with being great for travel thanks to the secure pockets, trolley sleeve and charging port, the Lovevook laptop backpack can also be used for work, school, shopping or just general errands and can be used in place of a purse. Keep in mind that although the bag has a charging port, the bag itself does not charge your electronics and will still need to be connected to a power source (like this external battery charger for $22).

With more than 19,000 reviews so far, customers give the backpack 4.7 out of 5 stars, with 84% of those who purchased it giving it a full 5 stars. Reviewers say the backpack is well-made and has plenty of room and pockets.

One customer who gave it a perfect rating is a flight attendant, who said they use the backpack as an addition to their suitcase.

“I love that there are so many pockets on the outside as well as the inside of the bag (this backpack style usually doesn’t have pockets outside); I like that the backpack is tall (instead of wide); I also love that I can slide the backpack on my suitcase handle and go!” they wrote. “Because I’m a flight attendant, I will have to use the backpack more often than most, which will eventually cause wear/tear. However, the backpack is affordable so I don’t mind buying it again in the future if needed.”

Another reviewer that gave it 5 stars says it’s the perfect working travel bag, saying it fits everything they need and more.

“Fit my chunky work laptop, chargers, cables, mouse, tablet, battery, portfolio, a shawl, camera, phone, wallet, water bottle, etc… It fit everything I needed and more without being lost in an abyss,” they wrote. “I was even able to use the handle straps to secure my neck pillow between flights. Also used the napkin pouch for wet wipes so I was able to disinfect my seating area on the plane (to not get sick while traveling). The charging port was convenient and a nice way to keep things tidy. I will definitely use this bag again for travel or any time I need to be on the go.”

There are a few negative reviews, with some customers saying the strap broke or that some stitching began to unravel. Amazon does offer free returns on the bag if it’s in new and unused condition, so if you see any issues as soon as you receive it, you can quickly get a replacement.

You’ll find a handful of other, similar bags on Amazon as well, like this Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack priced at $30. With a polyester lining and zipper closure, the backpack holds a 15.6-inch laptop and has a USB charging port.

The bag also has six other compartments to hold a variety of essentials and a sturdy leather strap with a honeycomb cushion on the straps to relieve spinal pressure.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.