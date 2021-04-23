Watch
Police search for Michigan mom who took her children after court order to remove them

WXYZ, 2021
Kimberly Berrentine and kids are missing
Posted at 1:54 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 14:25:31-04

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Police sent out an Endangered Missing Advisory for a mother and three of her children on Friday.

Police say a court order to remove Kimberly Berrentine's children was issued on April 22, but when CPS and law enforcement went to pick up the children at her residence in Manistee, they learned that Berrentine had taken off with her four children. According to the advisory, one of her children was found at a home in Midland, but the other three are still missing.

Police say Berrentine is reportedly suffering from drug withdrawal, hallucinating and driving erratically.

Berrentine may be driving a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu with no license plate and damage to the rear passenger door.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts or the location of her three children, please call 911 or the Manistee City Police Department.

