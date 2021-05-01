Missing Person: Anuaritte Neema

LANSING, Mich. — A missing/endangered advisory was shared this morning for a 15-year-old from Lansing.

Anuaritte Neema is 15 years old and is described as a black female who is 4'7" and 120 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a gold/black bonnet, gray hoodie, and black/gray leggings.

Anuaritte Neema was last seen possibly with a 20-year-old, black male named Sumani Hassan.

If you have information on this case please contact the Lansing Police department at 517-483-4600

