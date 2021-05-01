Watch
Fox FindersMissing Persons

Actions

Missing Person: Anuaritte Neema

items.[0].image.alt
WSYM, 2019
missing-person.jpg
Posted at 9:27 AM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 09:29:45-04

LANSING, Mich. — A missing/endangered advisory was shared this morning for a 15-year-old from Lansing.

Anuaritte Neema is 15 years old and is described as a black female who is 4'7" and 120 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a gold/black bonnet, gray hoodie, and black/gray leggings.

Anuaritte Neema was last seen possibly with a 20-year-old, black male named Sumani Hassan.

If you have information on this case please contact the Lansing Police department at 517-483-4600

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!