Watch
Fox FindersMissing Persons

Actions

Hundreds search for missing autistic teen in UP

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
police lights
Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 17:22:54-04

PAULDING, Mich. (AP) — After an intense weekend search, volunteers fanned out again in snowy conditions Monday morning to look for a 17-year-old boy missing in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Cam Besonen's family says he's autistic and non-verbal. The search is near Paulding in Ontonagon County.

Cam was last seen Friday. Cam was wearing a long-sleeve shirt and jeans, clothes that don’t offer much protection in cold weather.

Jill Keeley-Besonen says her son has no sense of direction or how to yell for help. Hundreds of people joined the search over the weekend.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!