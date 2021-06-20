Endangered missing advisory issued for teenage girl

MARSHALL, Mich. — An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Marshall.

Holly Lauren Ankney was last seen in the 400 block of West Green Street at 6:30 last night.

Ankney is 5'5 with blonde hair and green eyes. She was wearing a gray tank top, black shorts, black Adidas sandals, a hear necklace and a nose ring. She also had a backpack as well as a tattoo on each shoulder.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 269-781-2596 or 911.

