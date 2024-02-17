Watch Now
News

Actions

FOX 47 takes a look ahead at MSU, Michigan rematch

FOX 47 News' Colin Jankowski and Joe Downs take a look at this Saturday night's big showdown between Michigan State and Michigan in men's basketball.
FILE Iowa Michigan St Basketball
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - Michigan State and Iowa play in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
FILE Iowa Michigan St Basketball
Posted at 8:42 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 20:42:57-05
  • Michigan State takes on Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday at 8 p.m. on FOX 47
  • Colin Jankowsiki and Joe Downs get you set for tip-off Friday night at 10:30 p.m.
  • We'll take a look at the history of the rivalry and all that surrounds the game.

FOX 47 News' Colin Jankowski and Joe Downs take a look at this Saturday night's big showdown between Michigan State and Michigan in men's basketball.

WATCH: Rivalry Week: A House Divided

They'll look at the rivalry's history, preview the match-up, and hear from head coach Tom Izzo and the players, as well as longtime Michigan State sportswriter Jack Ebling.

"Rivalry Week: A House Divided" will air at 7:30 pm and re-air at 10:30 pm Friday night.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!