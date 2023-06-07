Former President Donald Trump's legal issues continue to compound

As former President Donald Trump enters this third presidential campaign in a row, he faces more legal issues than ever. Not only is he facing pending felony charges brought on by the Manhattan district attorney, but he also is facing a federal investigation and a state probe in Georgia.

That is in addition to a civil case he lost last month that found he sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.

Here is a look at the known investigations involving Trump.

Manhattan hush money investigation

In April, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts related to a hush-money scheme involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. He entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused Trump of concealing “damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.”

His office alleged three instances of Trump employing “catch and kill” schemes to conceal information. Those payments, according to Bragg, became illegal by allegedly making false entries in business records.

It could take months, if not over a year, for Trump to go to trial.

In the meantime, the two sides can prepare their cases and collect evidence that could be used for trial.

DOJ confidential records investigation

Scripps News' Ava-joye Burnett reported on Tuesday that a grand jury investigatingthe classified documents case related to Trump reconvened in Washington, D.C., after a hiatus.

The activity came a day after lawyers for the former president met with Justice Department officials. It’s unclear how close the Department of Justice could be to filing charges.

Last August, the Department of Justice confirmed it executed a search warrant on Trump’s Florida residence to find classified documents being stored on site, including some marked top secret.

Trump has not denied having the items in his possession but has claimed that he made the documents unclassified before leaving office. He has also accused the DOJ of conducting the search for political reasons.

Georgia election tampering investigation

There has been an ongoing investigation into efforts by Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. In March, investigators released a report from a special grand jury.

Many key details of the investigation were not included in the report, but the report said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should "seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

The report added that the grand jury believes some witnesses lied in their testimony. Trump was not among those who testified in the Georgia investigation.

The Associated Press reported that Willis could press charges in August. In a letter, Willis reportedly said that her staff will work remotely for three weeks during August due to safety concerns. The letter also said that she encouraged judges not to schedule cases during that period.

E. Jean Carroll civil trial

In May, a jury unanimously found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. According to the jury, Carroll's legal team proved Trump sexually abused her but did not prove he raped her. They also found Trump liable for defamation because of his social media statements that Carroll's claims were both "a hoax and a con job," statements that they found he made with actual malice.

Trump is appealing the decision.

Meanwhile, following comments made during a CNN town hall, Carroll's legal team said Trump “double downed” on defaming her. During the town hall, Trump called Carroll a “whack job.”

The amended suit calls for $10 million, up from the $5 million previously awarded to her.

