Ford announces new chip shortage-related downtime at North American plants

(WXYZ) — The global semiconductor shortage is forcing Ford to further extend the shutdown of the Flat Rock Assembly Plant. The Dearborn Truck plant, as well as several other North American facilities, will also face unanticipated downtime.

Both Flat Rock and Dearborn will now be down the weeks of May 31 and June 7. While Flat Rock began a previously announced two-week shutdown that includes the week of May 24 on May 17, this is the first chip-related shutdown for Dearborn Truck.

Here is the complete list of affected plants from Ford:

Chicago Assembly Plant will be down the week of May 31 and will operate on a reduced schedule the week of June 7

Flat Rock Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of May 31 and June 7

Dearborn Truck Plant and Kansas City Assembly Plant – truck line – will be down the weeks of May 31 and June 7 and will operate on a reduced schedule the week of June 14

Hermosillo Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of June 21 and 28

Louisville Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of May 31 – week of June 28

Oakville Assembly Complex will be down the weeks of May 31 - week of June 21

Ohio Assembly Plant will produce only Super Duty Chassis cabs and Medium Duty trucks the weeks of May 31, June 7 and 14

President Joe Biden toured the Dearborn Truck Plant Tuesday, ahead of tonight's launch of the F-150 Lightning. The all-electric truck will be officially unveiled later today.