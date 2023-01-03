Figure Skater Nails Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance On Ice At The Russian Figure Skating Championships

Jenna Ortega’s now-infamous dance from Netflix’s “Wednesday” has been imitated by everyone from Camilla Cabello to Lady Gaga to Kim Kardashian and her daughter North.

The viral dance has now even made its way into the Russian Figure Skating Championships. Figure skating champion Kamila Valieva took to the ice in a Wednesday Addams-inspired outfit, including a heavy fringe with pigtails and smokey eye makeup.

If you haven’t seen the original dance from “Wednesday” star Ortega, you can see it in all of its delightful creepiness in this clip from Netflix:

Valieva’s version at the Russian championships starts off the ice. After a short intro with a crawling Thing hand along the rink’s railing, she enters the stage to the “Addams Family” theme music.

Around the 1:15 mark, she starts those viral dance moves, keeping a deadpan face as she perfectly executes the “Wednesday” dance on the ice. Watch her performance here:

Valieva ends the routine by skating to a remix of Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.” The song has been used as a background to Wednesday’s dance on TikTok, and it works amazingly well with Ortega’s dance moves. And Valieva proves she has the skills to implement those moves on ice.

Interestingly, the Wednesday Addams dance as we know it almost didn’t happen. In an interview on “The Tonight Show,” Ortega told Jimmy Fallon that the original choreography had Wednesday dancing with a flash mob instead of doing a solo routine.

“Initially, they wanted a flash mob, but I thought, no, there’s no way Wednesday would be cool with dancing and encouraging a bunch of people,” Ortega said during the late night interview. “So Tim and I — the director Tim Burton — and I talked about it a little bit, and he said ‘Yeah, let’s not do a circle. Let’s have it be her own thing.'”

Ortega didn’t just come up with those iconic moves on the fly. She told Jimmy Fallon that she lost two nights of sleep as she stayed up to watch old videos from goth clubs. She also studied moves from Nina Hagen, a German singer who rose to fame in the 1980s and is known as the godmother of German punk.

Thankfully, her choreography replaced the original flash mob plans, and the result is nonstop engaging parodies of her dance moves such as Valieva’s ice skating routine.

As for “Wednesday,” the series is now Netflix’s second most-watched series of all time, beat only by “Stranger Things.” Season two is expected to air sometime next year … so until then, we will have to content ourselves by dancing to “Goo Goo Muck.”

