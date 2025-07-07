Federal funding for after-school programs has been frozen, potentially affecting services at the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing and similar organizations across Michigan.

The Boys and Girls Club of Lansing serves nearly 200 children daily with after-school programming.

Over 54,000 children across Michigan benefited from after-school and summer programs last year.

The Department of Education has frozen over $6 billion in federal funding for these programs.

WATCH: Lansing Boys and Girls Club faces uncertain future as federal funds freeze

Federal funding freeze could impact summer and after-school programming

"It means about fun, helpful fun, nice to play and being respectful," said Noah and Nolan, friends who were brought together by the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing, a place where children can grow and have fun all year around.

The Boys and Girls Club provides essential services to local youth. "Providing kids with homework after school, providing them with a meal after school," said Joseph Yang, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing.

Yang told me he was informed Wednesday that over $6 billion from the federal government for after-school and summer programming is now frozen.

In a memo, the Department of Education wrote: "The Department remains committed to ensuring taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the President's priorities and the Department's statutory responsibilities."

"With this funding being frozen, other programs, not just the Boys and Girls Club are going to be affected," Yang said.

The impact could be widespread. Yang serves nearly 200 kids a day at his club. In the past year, according to the Michigan Afterschool Partnership, over 54,000 children were served across the state.

"The funding for this was actually passed by Congress back in March and signed by the President," said Erin Skene-Pratt, the partnership's executive director.

Skene-Pratt explained it's the only federal funding dollars dedicated to after-school programs, and if it's not released soon, it could impact funding in the fall.

When asked about potential changes for the fall, Yang was clear about the challenges ahead. "Definitely so with the funding freezes, we could be looking at changes in the fall, reducing our hours in the fall or reducing the types of hours we provide the kids," he said.

Yang says he'll look towards the community and the state to ensure the same programming continues—a message the children hope for as well.

"And maybe you can tell your kids, if they might want to come to Boys and Girls Club...oh yeah that might be a good idea," the children said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

