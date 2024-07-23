Farmers Market at the Capitol brings Michigan vendors to Lansing

The Farmers Market at the Capitol was hosted by the Michigan Farmers Market Association on Tuesday.

The event brought vendors from across Michigan to the capitol lawn.

Vendors speak on the importance of shopping small and how small businesses improve the local economy.

The Farmers Market at the Capitol brings vendors from all over Michigan to the capital lawn on Tuesday. I’m your neighborhood reporter Ava Zanglin, talking to vendors about the importance of supporting small businesses.

Tuesday marked the first of three Farmers Markets at the Capitol.

“We’re really celebrating vendors and small businesses from all across Michigan who are sourcing Michigan grown, raised or produced ingredients. Highlighting the best of what Michigan agriculture has to offer,” said Amanda Shrave.

The Michigan Farmers Market Association was established in 2006, and works to connect consumers to local farms and businesses.

“We love the farmers market because of the community, we love, not just the vendors, but the customers, the people who come back to us,” said Kari Stoplestad.

The event showcased more than fifty vendors and food trucks, representing the businesses from each side of the state, in the heart of Mid-Michigan.

“In Michigan we are unique. Uniquely made in Michigan. When you come here you see a lot of different things, and we don’t just stay in Detroit we travel all over,” said Deirdre Johnson.

Deirdre, owner of Detroit Cocoa Bar, emphasized the importance of supporting the community of small businesses.

“I’m also a buyer, you know, I'm selling but I also go visit each one, and I also support and buy from each vendor," said Johnson.

Amanda Shrave, the Executive Director Michigan Farmers Market Association, said that supporting local businesses strengthens the local economy.

“Local businesses are more likely to reinvest their profits and buy more locally,” said Shrave.

Which Shrave said creates a multiplying effect and support for local entrepreneurs.

“It’s just important to support the community. Whether it’s the one that you live in or outside of it,” said Johnson.

The next Farmers Market at the Capitol will be held on August 27th.

In Lansing, I’m Ava Zanglin, Fox 47.