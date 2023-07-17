Fan taking selfie causes huge crash during Tour de France

Please pay attention to the riders: That's the message from the Tour de France after a fan taking a selfie caused a major crash.

During the 15th stage of the race, a spectator could be seen bumping into U.S. rider Sepp Kuss as they tried to snap a picture of the cyclists.

The inadvertent bump caused Kuss to lose his balance while he was riding in a crowded pack of bicyclists.

"There was a narrowing in the town and a spectator in the road, and I guess he just clipped my handlebars," Kuss said, according to the BBC.

Dozens of other riders fell to the ground, but they all managed to finish the stage.

SEE MORE: Lance Armstrong faces backlash after 'fairness' in sports comment

This is not the first time a spectator caused a massive crash. In 2021, a cyclist toward the front of a pack slammed into a cardboard sign that a person was holding over the edge of the road. The fall caused a domino effect, taking down dozens of other riders.

The BBC reports that two of the riders involved in that crash had to pull out of the race due to their injuries. The spectator was reportedly charged with interfering in the Tour de France.

With less than a week left in the 2023 race, Jonas Vingegaard sits atop the pack. The Danish rider has a 10 second lead over Tadej Pogacar of Slovenian.

Pogacar won the Tour de France in 2020 and 2021.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com