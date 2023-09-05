Escaped murderer continues to evade Philadelphia law enforcement

Two Philadelphia-area school districts canceled classes as a convicted murderer, on the run, continues to evade local authorities.

"Danelo Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison. The investigation into the escape is ongoing," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a press conference.

Danelo Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County State Prison last week and has been spotted by authorities several times since then — on a resident's home security camera and in a Pennsylvania botanical garden.

Despite the close calls, he remains on the loose.

"We have tactical teams. We have air support. We have canines, we have a large contingent of Pennsylvania State Troopers, United States Marshals who are experts at finding fugitives," Chester County Chief Detective David Sassa said.

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 30 times in front of her two small children.

Chief Detective Sassa added, "When he committed this murder back in April 2021, he was wanted for murder in Brazil … Absolutely do not approach this person. He is extremely dangerous. He's a violent person."

Pennsylvania law enforcement dealt with a similar escape and manhunt just a couple of months ago.

At the time, Warren County Sheriff Brian Zeybell said, "I'm embarrassed because it is my responsibility to keep them safer. Is this world a safer place today, with this man out there? No it is not."

Michael Burham scaled a jailhouse wall in rural Pennsylvania and led law enforcement on a week-long manhunt before he was captured.

"It is important we keep pressure on him and continue this hunt," Lt. Col. Bivens said.

Law enforcement has expanded their search area for Cavalcante and is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.

