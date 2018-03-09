VIDEO: Curious penguins find camera, snap video selfie

AUSTER ROOKERY, Antarctica - Two curious emperor penguins in Antarctica stumbled across a camera and the video is going viral.

The curious birds flipped it over to face skyward, which recorded them staring into the camera and apparently trying to figure out what the device was doing on their turf.

The Australian Antarctic division posted the 38-second clip on its Twitter page March 7. It has more than 246,000 views as of Friday morning.

The camera was placed there by expeditioner Eddie Gault. The video was captured at the Auster Rookery near Australia's Mawson research station.