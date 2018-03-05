Academy Awards: Which movies won an Oscar

The Academy Awards are underway, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are awarding the best films and performances in film from 2017. "The Shape of Water" entered Sunday with the most nominations for a film in 2017 with 13. "Dunkirk" was second in nominations with eight, and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" had seven nominations.

Below are a list of awards, with the winner in bold:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

"Darkest Hour", Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

"Victoria & Abdul", Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

"Wonder", Arjen Tuiten

Costume design

"Beauty and the Beast", Jacqueline Durran

"Darkest Hour", Jacqueline Durran

"Phantom Thread", Mark Bridges

"The Shape of Water", Luis Sequeira

"Victoria & Abdul", Consolata Boyle

Best Documentary Feature

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Here are the awards yet to have been awarded:

Best Picture

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."



Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"



Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"



Best Animated Feature Film

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"



Cinematography

"Blade Runner 2049", Roger A. Deakins

"Darkest Hour", Bruno Delbonnel

"Dunkirk", Hoyte van Hoytema

"Mudbound", Rachel Morrison

"The Shape of Water", Dan Laustsen

Directing

"Dunkirk", Christopher Nolan

"Get Out", Jordan Peele

"Lady Bird", Greta Gerwig

"Phantom Thread", Paul Thomas Anderson

"The Shape of Water", Guillermo del Toro

Best documentary short subject

"Edith+Eddie", Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

"Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405", Frank Stiefel

"Heroin(e)", Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

"Knife Skills", Thomas Lennon

"Traffic Stop", Kate Davis and David Heilbroner



Film Editing

"Baby Driver", Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

"Dunkirk", Lee Smith

"I, Tonya", Tatiana S. Riegel

"The Shape of Water", Sidney Wolinsky

"Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri", Jon Gregory



Foreign language film

"A Fantastic Woman", Chile

"The Insult", Lebanon

"Loveless", Russia

"On Body and Soul", Hungary

"The Square", Sweden



Original Score

"Dunkirk", Hans Zimmer

"Phantom Thread", Jonny Greenwood

"The Shape of Water", Alexandre Desplat

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi", John Williams

"Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri", Carter Burwell



Original Song

"Mighty River", "Mudbound"

"Mystery Of Love", "Call Me by Your Name"

"Remember Me", "Coco"

"Stand Up For Something", "Marshall"

"This Is Me", "The Greatest Showman"

Production Design

"Beauty and the Beast", production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

"Blade Runner 2049", production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

"Darkest Hour", production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

"Dunkirk", production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

"The Shape of Water", production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin



Animated Short

"Dear Basketball", Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

"Garden Party", Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

"Lou", Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

"Negative Space", Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

"Revolting Rhymes", Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer



Live Action Short Film

"DeKalb Elementary", Reed Van Dyk

"The Eleven O'Clock", Derin Seale and Josh Lawson

"My Nephew Emmett", Kevin Wilson, Jr.

"The Silent Child", Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

"Watu Wote/All of Us", Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

Sound Editing

"Baby Driver", Julian Slater

"Blade Runner 2049", Mark Mangini and Theo Green

"Dunkirk", Richard King and Alex Gibson

"The Shape of Water", Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi", Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce



Sound Mixing

"Baby Driver", Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis

"Blade Runner 2049", Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth

"Dunkirk", Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

"The Shape of Water", Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi", David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson



Visual Effects

"Blade Runner 2049", John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick

"Kong: Skull Island", Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi", Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

"War for the Planet of the Apes", Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist



Adapted Screenplay

"Call Me by Your Name", Screenplay by James Ivory

"The Disaster Artist", Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

"Logan", Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold

"Molly's Game", Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

"Mudbound", Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees



Original Screenplay