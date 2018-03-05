Academy Awards: Which movies won an Oscar

Current
The Academy Awards are underway, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are awarding the best films and performances in film from 2017. "The Shape of Water" entered Sunday with the most nominations for a film in 2017 with 13. "Dunkirk" was second in nominations with eight, and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" had seven nominations.
Photos: Celebrities walk the red carpet at the 2018 Oscars
Below are a list of awards, with the winner in bold:
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
Costume design
Best Documentary Feature
Here are the awards yet to have been awarded:
Best Picture
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Directing
Best documentary short subject
Film Editing
Foreign language film
Original Score
Original Song
Production Design
Animated Short
Live Action Short Film
Sound Editing
Sound Mixing
Visual Effects
Adapted Screenplay
Original Screenplay