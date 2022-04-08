Snoop Dogg accuser withdraws sexual assault lawsuit

A woman who has remained unidentified has withdrawn a civil suit against the rapper Snoop Dogg she filed, accusing him of sexual assault and battery after a 2013 show, court documents reported on by Reuters state.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Central District of California, was dropped on Wednesday, almost two months later. The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, released a statement through a representative.

In the statement, the representative for the rapper said, "It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants. Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies."

The unidentified woman was described as a model, host, actress and dancer who reportedly worked for Snoop Dogg, Reuters reported.

According to Billboard, the suit was filed on Feb. 9 and alleged that both Snoop Dogg and Bishop Don "Magic" Juan, described by MTV as a former pimp, assaulted her separately over a 24-hour time period in May of 2013.

A statement from Snoop Dogg said the lawsuit was a “thinly veiled attempt to extort defendant for money” and said “nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story” happened, Billboard reported.