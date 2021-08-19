Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles & more of America's top gymnasts coming to Detroit for show in October

(WSYM) — Some of the world's best gymnasts are coming to Detroit this fall for the Gold Over America Tour.

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner will show off their skills during the stop at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 24.

They'll also be joined by Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd and Chellsie Memmel.

“The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment,” Biles said in a release. “The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo. Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes.”

Tickets are on sale now and start at $25.50 per ticket.