Ruth’s Chris Steak House to open at Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — Ruth’s Chris Steak House will soon be open at Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. The restaurant will become the signature steakhouse for the Resort, and the brand’s fourth location in Michigan.

“At Ruth’s Chris, we are dedicated to providing a comfortable, inviting and memorable experience to all of our guests,” said Cheryl Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. “We look forward to serving those enjoying a visit to the Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino.”

Mike Bean, CEO of the Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises, said: “We are pleased to partner with Ruth’s Chris to bring this outstanding brand to Soaring Eagle. We look forward to offering the great Ruth’s Chris experience to our valued guests.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming Ruth’s Chris to our Soaring Eagle property. Thank you to the Soaring Eagle and Ruth’s Chris teams for making this vision a reality,” said Tim Davis, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Chief.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook