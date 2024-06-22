Taylor Swift poses for royal selfie with Prince William and kids at London 'Eras Tour' show

It looks like the Swifties now have some royal competition.

Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday this weekend by taking two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to see Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" show in London. William shared a photo of them snapping a selfie on social media, thanking Swift "for a great evening."



Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/NFSi8hAl1o — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 22, 2024

Swift also shared a selfie from the meet-and-greet, which included boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce. She wished Prince William a happy birthday, saying "London shows are off to a splendid start."



Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/VlD6V0PiEL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 22, 2024

Friday night's show marked the first of three Swift is performing at London's Wembley Stadium as part of the European leg of her "Eras Tour." In a video posted on social media, Prince William could be seen dancing and singing along to Swift's "Shake It Off," with one user writing: "That's our next King of England and I'm so here for it."

Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, was not in attendance as she likely chose to stay home with Prince Louis, 6. The princess has largely remained out of the public eye since announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Last week marked Princess Kate's first public appearance in months, as she joined other members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace during a birthday celebration for King Charles III.