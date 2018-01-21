Queen, Tina Turner among Grammy honorees

Rock legends Queen and Tina Turner are among those set to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys.

Hal Blaine, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Louis Jordan and the Meters will also receive the award that "celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording."

Bill Graham, Seymour Stein, and John Williams will be this year's Trustees Award honorees, and Tony Agnello and Richard Factor will receive Technical Grammy Awards.

All the honors fall under the category of Special Merit Awards from the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammys that represents those working in the music industry.

Neil Portnow, president and chief executive officer of the Recording Academy, hailed the honorees in a statement.

"This year's Special Merit Awards recipients are a prestigious group of diverse and influential creators who have crafted or contributed to some of the most distinctive recordings in music history," Portnow said. "These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects, and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy."

A special award presentation ceremony and concert celebrating the honorees will be held this summer.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will air live from New York on Jan. 28.