Play your predictions: Michiganders can now bet on the Academy Awards

(WSYM) — Who will win Best Picture, Best Actress at the Academy Awards? Now Michiganders can play their predictions.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has added the Academy Awards to its wagering catalog.

According to a press release from Great Lakes Stakes, Michigan is the third state where players can wager on winners.

The Oscars betting categories include:

Best actor

Best actress

Best adapted screenplay

Best animated feature

Best animated short

Best cinematography

Best costume design

Best director

Best documentary feature

Best documentary short subject

Best film editing

Best international feature film

Best live-action short

Best makeup/hairstyling

Best original score

Best original screenplay

Best original song

Best picture

Best production design

Best sound

Best supporting actor

Best supporting actress

Best visual effects

Great Lakes Stakes broke down the odds that are listed on the websites of both DraftKings and PointsBet.