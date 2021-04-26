Oscar nominee Steven Yeun gives Taylor, Michigan a shoutout at 93rd Academy Awards

(WXYZ) — During Sunday night's 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, best actor nominee Steven Yeun gave a shoutout to Taylor, Michigan.

His family lived in the city before moving to Troy, where he graduated from high school and would later go on to graduate from Kalamazoo College.

Yeun talked about the memories of his mother taking him to see "Terminator 2" in 1991 at a movie theater in Taylor.

He said it was an amazing experience, but joked that he wasn't sure if he was old enough to see a film with so much blood and explosions.

Yeun said his mom may not have realized just how violent the movie was, but she played it cool.

