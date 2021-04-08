Netflix buys Kanye West documentary, reports say

A documentary project about Kanye West’s life and work, featuring more than 20 years of home videos and footage, is coming to Netflix, according to multiple reports .

The project is being led by two people who have directed two of West’s music videos in the past.

Billboard first reported the deal, says the price tag was $30 million, however other sources say that is not accurate.

Reports indicate the multi-part series will be available sometime in 2022.

At least one of the directors has been working with West since the 90s gathering behind-the-scenes footage that chronicled his rise to stardom.

West and Kim Kardashian announced earlier this year they were filing for divorce. The couple shares four children.