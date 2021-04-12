Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song reportedly welcome baby boy

According to several media outlets, actress Brenda Song and actor Macaulay Culkin reportedly welcomed a baby boy on April 5.

E! Online reported that the child was named Dakota Song Culkin in honor of Culkin's late older sister, who died in 2008.

This is the first child for both actors.

People reported that the couple who met on a movie set a few years ago in Thailand were first romantically linked in 2017.

In a press release to Esquire, who was the first to report the baby news, the couple said they were "overjoyed."