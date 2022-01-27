Watch
Jussie Smollett to be sentenced March 10 for lying to police

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified siblings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, following a verdict in his trial. Smollett, who was found guilty last month of lying to police about a hate crime that authorities said he staged, will return to court for sentencing on March 10, a judge announced on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 13:55:21-05

Jussie Smollett, who was convicted last month for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack that authorities said he staged, will return to court for sentencing on March 10.

Cook County Judge James Linn on Thursday set the sentencing date in Chicago for the former "Empire" actor.

Smollett was found guilty by a jury of five felony counts of disorderly conduct.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, maintained throughout the nearly three-year legal battle that he was attacked in downtown Chicago in January 2019.

During the trial, Abimbola Osundairo testified that Smollett helped him and his brother Olabinjo Osundairo plan the hoax.

Abimbola said that Smollett asked him and his brother “to fake beat him up” and instructed them on how to carry out the fake attack.

On Dec. 9, a jury found Smollett guilty on five of six felony counts of disorderly conduct.

Legal experts have said Smollett is unlikely to get prison time for low-level felonies.

