Ingham County Fair Ticket Pricing

Gate Admission: $6/Adult, $5/Child (3-12 years of age) or Senior 62 and Over, FREE/Child (under 3)

Grandstand Admission: $10/Reserved and $5/General

Tickets for Grandstand events go on sale at the Grandstand Ticket Booth nightly at 5:30 p.m.

To purchase ride wristbands, click here.



Parking

Parking is FREE