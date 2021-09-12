'I can't believe it': Britney Spears announces she's engaged to boyfriend

Popstar Britney Spears announced on social media on Sunday that she's engaged.

Spears took to Instagram to show off the ring her boyfriend Sam Asghari gave her.

In the video, Asghari asks if she likes it, and Britney excitedly screams, "YES!!!"

Sam also shared the news on his Instagram page.

According to People, Spears, 39, and Asghari, 27, have been dating for more than four years.

News of Spears' engagement comes days after her father, Jamie Spears, filed court documents to end her 13-year conservatorship.