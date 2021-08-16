Grand Rapids Comic Con returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A big event is back for the first time since the pandemic. Thousands came out to the DeltaPlex Saturday for the long-anticipated return of Grand Rapids Comic Con.

"It’s really good to be back and to see the crowd of people and the people enthusiastic about this," says artist Alessandra Johnson.

"Seeing folks we haven’t seen in a long time, we got folks coming from all over the state and other states as well," says convention attendee James Lowry. "Just the energy and vibe here are amazing."

The only differences from last time are a few COVID precautions in place. But in costume or not, there is still something for everyone.

"Old and young, single to families — yeah, there's something for everybody," says Rosemary McCollum. "And it's really just about coming out and just enjoying what we have to offer here."

Whether that's meeting an actor from a movie you love to watch or meeting artists alongside their original artwork, there's not too many places like Grand Rapids Comic Con.

And that's why so many are happy to see it back.

"It's been a great turnout," says Rosemary. "And we're all really happy and excited that everybody was so excited to get back into the convention scene."

If you can't stop by, there will actually be more than one Grand Rapids Comic Con this year; the next is in November at DeVos Place.