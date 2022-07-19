'GOT' star Emilia Clarke opens up after suffering two aneurysms

Actress Emilia Clarke is opening up after she suffered two aneurysms.

The "Game of Thrones" star spoke about the experience during an interview with BBC's "Sunday Morning."

She recalled suffering life-threatening aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 that left her in excruciating pain.

The actress said that although she's missing "quite a bit" of her brain now, she can live a completely normal life.

Clarke added that she's incredibly grateful for her recovery.

She said the show lifted her and gave her purpose during that time.