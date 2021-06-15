Watch
'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Actress Lisa Banes attends the opening night gala world premiere of "Gone Girl" during the 52nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, Sept. 26, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lisa Banes
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 10:53:45-04

NEW YORK (AP) — “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes has died 10 days after being injured by a hit-and-run driver in New York City.

A police spokesperson says the 65-year-old Banes died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.

She was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street on June 4.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988.

Her manager says Banes was hit as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Juilliard School, her alma mater.

Police have made no arrests in the hit-and-run case.

