Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - IN this July 31, 2018 file photo shows actor Gavin MacLeod during a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gavin MacLeod has died. His nephew told the trade paper Variety that MacLeod died early Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Gavin MacLeod, Georgia Engel
Posted at 5:48 PM, May 29, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television actor Gavin MacLeod has died. He was 90.

MacLeod's nephew told the trade paper Variety that MacLeod died early Saturday. Variety reported that MacLeod’s health had been poor recently but no cause of death was given.

MacLeod achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the 1970s comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” He went to a lead role as the cheerful Captain Stubing on “The Love Boat.” Early in his career, he was featured on “McHale’s Navy” from 1962 to 1964 as seaman Joseph “Happy” Haines.

MacLeod's movie credits included “Kelly’s Heroes” and “The Sand Pebbles.”

