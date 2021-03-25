Evan Peters to star in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Actor Evan Peters is set to play "Milwaukee Cannibal" and convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix show, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

Deadline reports Peters will be joined by Niecy Nash, set to star in the limited series, as well as Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford and Richard Jenkins.

"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" will seek to tell the story of one of America's most notorious serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer, who was convicted of murdering and dismembering 16 men and boys in the 70s, 80s and 90s, Variety reported.

But the series will divert from previous pieces by telling the tragedy from the perspective of the victims, according to Deadline.

It will also aim to reveal police incompetence that allowed the Milwaukee native to continue his killings spree - in part due to Dahmer's white, middle-class upbringing.

Jenkins and Miller are set to play Dahmer’s father Lionel and mother Joyce, Variety reported.

Nash plays the series' female lead, Glenda Cleveland, who was a neighbor of Dahmer's. She called law enforcement a number of times, including the FBI, but with no success.

Brown plays Dahmer’s last intended victim, Tracy, who managed to escape Dahmer's clutches. That eventually led to Dahmer's arrest.

Carl Franklin is set to direct the pilot episode. The series is set to span 10 episodes.

According to Variety, the show will be written by Janet Mock, who will also direct several episodes.

Dahmer was convicted of 16 murders. He died in prison two years into his sentence, after a beating from another inmate.

This story was first reported by Jackson Danbeck at TMJ.