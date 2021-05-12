‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ coming to an end after upcoming season

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is coming to an end.

The show’s host told The Hollywood Reporter in an exclusive interview that the popular talk show’s upcoming 19th season will be its last. Variety confirmed the report, saying the show will officially end in 2022.

DeGeneres has hosted the syndicated program since it began airing in 2003. Since then, the show has become known for the host’s dancing, her silly celebrity interviews, and her lavish holiday giveaways, among other things.

In her interview with THR, DeGeneres said the show wasn’t challenging to her any longer and as a creative person, she wants to constantly be challenged.

DeGeneres is expected to discuss the show ending on Thursday’s show with fellow talk show legend and friend Oprah Winfrey, according to THR.

The news of the series ending comes months after DeGeneres came under fire regarding reports of the show’s work environment being toxic. In the first episode of the current season, she confronted those reports and apologized to those affected.