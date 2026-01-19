Developers plan Las Vegas-style mini Sphere venue for Maryland's National Harbor

Developers want to bring a piece of Las Vegas to the DMV. Sphere Entertainment and state officials in Maryland announced plans for a mini Sphere for the Washington, D.C. region at National Harbor.

Maryland officials said the proposed venue in Prince George's County would overlook the Potomac River and feature the signature exterior light display similar to the famous Las Vegas Sphere. However, the Maryland version would be smaller, accommodating about 6,000 seats compared to the Las Vegas venue's larger capacity.

State and local leaders say the project could help replace entertainment venues the area has lost in recent years.

"This project would utilize a combination of public and private funding, including approximately $200 million in state, local, and private incentives," the joint press release stated.

The development still requires approval from state lawmakers before moving forward.

If approved, developers say the mini Sphere could open by 2030, bringing a unique entertainment destination to the National Harbor area.

Sphere Entertainment said on social media, "Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities."

"The addition of Sphere would create a new Maryland landmark that drives significant economic, cultural and community benefits, and provides unparalleled immersive experiences powered by Sphere’s advanced technologies," the entertainment group added.