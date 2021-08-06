Watch
Dave Chappelle adds 3 more shows in Detroit, will film Netflix special

Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 06, 2021
DETROIT, Mich. — Dave Chappelle has added three more shows to his reopening of the Fillmore Detroit due to "overwhelming demand."

The venue will reopen after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Chappelle will now perform a total of seven shows beginning Tuesday, Aug. 10. His performances from Aug. 12 through Aug. 15 will be filmed for his Netflix special.

New show dates are listed below:

Friday, August 13 at 7 pm
Saturday, August 14 at 7 pm
Sunday, August 15 at 7 pm

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale beginning on Monday, August 9 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com. All attendees will be subject to a COVID test before entering the Fillmore.

