Dave Chappelle adds 3 more shows in Detroit, will film Netflix special

DETROIT, Mich. — Dave Chappelle has added three more shows to his reopening of the Fillmore Detroit due to "overwhelming demand."

The venue will reopen after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Chappelle will now perform a total of seven shows beginning Tuesday, Aug. 10. His performances from Aug. 12 through Aug. 15 will be filmed for his Netflix special.

New show dates are listed below:

Friday, August 13 at 7 pm

Saturday, August 14 at 7 pm

Sunday, August 15 at 7 pm