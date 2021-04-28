Britney Spears set to speak in court on her conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has asked to address the court to talk about the conservatorship that controls her life and finances.

A Los Angeles judge set a June 23 hearing Tuesday to hear from Spears.

The singer's lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, told the judge that she had requested a chance to talk, but he gave no indication of what she wanted to say.

It's not clear whether the hearing will be public.

About 50 fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement picketed outside the courthouse. One woman had her head shaved during the demonstration in solidarity with Spears, who famously shaved her own head just before the conservatorship was established.

Spears has been under the conservatorship for more than a decade. It was put in place following her public breakdown in 2007.

In recent years, Spears has petitioned to get her father, Jamie, removed from the conservatorship. The court didn’t do that, but it did appoint a private financial institution as a co-conservatorship.

The Spears case took on new interest this year after the release of “Framing Britney Spears,” a New York Times documentary about the singer’s rise to fame, her fall from grace and the guarded life she’s living now.