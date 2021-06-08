Watch
Boys II Men, En Vogue to perform at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Paul A. Hebert/Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
Boys II Men performs on stage during at the GRAMMY Museum gala tribute concert on Monday, Nov. 11, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 14:52:43-04

(WXYZ) — It will be a concert to remember.

Boyz II Men will perform at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre with En Vogue on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Tickets begin at $39.80 on the lawn and go on sale Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets in the Crest Ford pavilion, Ford Motor Company luxury seats and on the lawn, visit 313Presents.com, Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Boyz II Men has won four Grammy Awards over their 25-year career. The group has also won nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Their past hits include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others.

En Vogue created numerous R&B and Pop smashes including “Hold On,” “Free Your Mind,” “Never Gonna Get It,” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” “Don’t Let Go,” and “Whatta Man” feat. Salt N Pepa).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
