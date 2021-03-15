Menu

Beyoncé is most decorated woman in Grammy history, Blue Ivy is second youngest winner

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Beyonce appears in the audience at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Beyonce
Posted at 10:14 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 10:15:59-04

Beyoncé — and her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy — won the Grammy Award for best music video Sunday night for their performances in the "Brown Skin Girl" video.

Blue Ivy is the second youngest winner of a Grammy behind Leah Peasell, who was 8 when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 show for their appearance on “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack.

Neither Beyoncé or Blue Ivy were on the virtual Premiere Ceremony where the award was announced.

The win helped Beyoncé become the most decorated woman in Grammy history Sunday night.

Beyoncé broke the record with her victory for best R&B performance for “Black Parade,” surpassing the 27 Grammys won by Alison Krauss.

She had tied the record just minutes earlier when she won best rap song with Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
