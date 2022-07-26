Officials in Florida revealed Monday what caused the death of country music legend Hank Williams Jr.'s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, back in March.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner said in its autopsy report that Thomas's death, which was ruled accidental, was caused by a collapsed lung punctured during cosmetic surgery, NBC affiliate WPTV and USA Today reported.

According to the medical examiner's report, Thomas traveled from Tennessee to Florida to undergo breast reduction and liposuction surgery at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter on March 21, USA Today and WPTV reported.

The news outlets reported that Thomas was released from the hospital and transported to the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa to recover.

On March 22, Jupiter police officers received a call about a medical emergency at the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa around 5 p.m., TMZ and Fox News reported.

According to the medical examiner's report, Thomas became unresponsive and was taken to Jupiter Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, USA Today and WPTV reported.

Thomas is survived by her husband and son, Sam Williams.

The couple's daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning died in a 2020 automobile accident in Tennessee. She was 27.