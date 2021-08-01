Aretha's handprints to be unveiled outside Detroit museum

DETROIT (AP) — The “Queen of Soul’s” handprints are to be unveiled outside the Detroit Historical Society Museum in advance of the release of a new film on Aretha Franklin’s life and career.

Sunday’s unveiling on Legends Plaza will coincide with the opening of a new, temporary museum exhibit on the legendary singer, songwriter and icon.

The historical society says Franklin cast her handprints in concrete for installation on the plaza in 2017 at the Detroit Music Hall's celebration of the dedication of Aretha Franklin Way in the city. They are being placed on permanent display in conjunction with the upcoming release of “Respect,” a new film on Franklin's life and career.