Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Actor Cary Elwes 'recovering well' after suffering rattlesnake bite on hand

Cary Elwes, Pollyanna McIntosh
Danny Moloshok/Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP
FILE - Cary Elwes from "Stranger Things" participates in the membership event, “Hollywood Horror: Scaring Up an Audience for Television,” at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images)
Cary Elwes, Pollyanna McIntosh
Posted at 2:49 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 14:49:17-04

Actor Cary Elwes is on the mend after being airlifted due to suffering a horrific snake bite on his finger.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the "Twister" actor was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and hospitalized Saturday after being bit by a rattlesnake while at his home in Malibu.

"The Princess Bride" actor took to Twitter Monday to update his fans by sharing a picture of the very up-close and graphic hand injury.

"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake," Elwes captioned the picture of his injury.

According to Fox News affiliate FOX11, ROUS is about "Rodents Of Unusual Size," which his "Princess Bride" character encountered in the movie.

He also thanked the staff at Malibu Urgent Care, UCLA Health, and the Los Angeles County Fire Dept.

Elwes said he was recovering well.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!