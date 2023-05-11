Elon Musk says he hired a new CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk announced he has hired a female as the new CEO of Twitter.

In a tweet Thursday, Musk said the woman would be starting in six weeks. He did not reveal the new CEO's name or her prior work history.

Musk said his role will change once she takes over. He said he will be the executive chairman and chief technology officer, and he will oversee product, software and system operations.

Musk has served as CEO of Twitter, while also keeping his role as the CEO of Tesla, since he purchased the social media company in October for $44 billion.

Upon taking over, Musk made immediate changes to the structure of the company. He fired numerous top executives and implemented mass layoffs.

The platform has also undergone changes. There is now a paid verification system, which critics say poses a risk to the spread of misinformation. In another controversial move, Musk gave former President Donald Trump access to his account. Trump was previously banned from Twitter after the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

News of Musk taking on a smaller role at Twitter spread quickly on Wall Street. Tesla's stock jumped more than $2 in the half-hour before closing.

