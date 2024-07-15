East Lansing holds panel discussion addressing public health

East Lansing hosted a panel discussion focused on public health concerns for its Comprehensive Plan Update.

Residents and city officials collaborated on addressing issues around the quality of life in East Lansing

The city plans to prioritize climate initiatives next, aiming to enhance community well-being.

On Monday, community members rallied to promote positive public health. I’m Ava Zanglin, your neighborhood reporter, exploring how city officials and residents are working together to improve our quality of life.“It’s important that people can let us know how they are feeling,” Landon Bartley said.

The panel discussion held on Monday as part of East Lansing’s Comprehensive Plan Update was significant to many community members in attendance.

“So as we update the previously adopted plan, we want to make sure we are capturing sort of the highest priorities for the community as far as public health goes,” said Bartley.

Landon Bartley, Principal Planner of East Lansing, emphasized that engaging in these conversations and allowing public participation helps officials identify ways the city can improve.

The panel of city Public Health workers addressed questions concerning the quality of life in East Lansing and highlighted public health concerns that are frequently overlooked.

“Public Health is broadening to include things like community safety, to include housing, to include conversations about racism and inclusion in general,” said Dr. Nike Shoyinka.

Bartley views the Comprehensive Plan as a guiding document that will shape East Lansing's development over the next ten to fifteen years, with a specific focus on housing, sustainability, and public health.

“The importance of this kind of conversation is that really we don’t have many other places to talk about this formally, as far as what do we need here in this community and how we’re gonna get there,” Bartley said.

Residents voiced concerns about the closures of local pharmacies, discussed strategies their organizations could employ to raise awareness, and provided board members an opportunity to highlight issues affecting their neighbors that may not directly impact them.

“The health of one person impacts the other, and when we’re all healthy, we all have this; there’s a greater impact. It’s almost exponential for the wellness of the community,” Shoyinka said.

Bartley said the Comprehensive Plan will progress through the summer, with the upcoming focus being on climate, followed by housing in September.

In East Lansing, I’m Ava Zanglin, Fox 47.