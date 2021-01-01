What is your job? - To help Lansing area businesses improve as best as I can.

When did you start working here? June of 2021

Where else have you worked? - I’ve had internships and hosted a radio show, but this is my first job out of college.

Where did you go to college? Grand Valley State University

Where did you grow up? Rochester, MI

What makes you passionate about what you do? I love people, building relationships, and more importantly helping people and meeting their needs.

What is your philosophy about the work that you do? Enjoy it, be honest, and work hard. Everything else will fall into place.

Want to connect with me? Call me at 248-877-4327 or email me at: drew.kell@fox47news.com