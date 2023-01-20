DoorDash will offer Starbucks delivery in all 50 states by March

Coffee lovers all over the U.S. will soon have a new option for getting their daily dose of caffeine: Starbucks delivery right to their front door.

A DoorDash press release announced the news on Jan. 17, saying the new service will roll out in Northern California, Texas, Georgia and Florida first and will be available in all 50 states by March. DoorDash already delivers Starbucks in a few test markets, including Sacramento, New York and Houston, so this is a big expansion.

“Our partnership with DoorDash allows us to provide our customers with another convenient way to enjoy Starbucks wherever they are,” said Brooke O’Berry, Starbucks senior vice president of digital experiences, in the press release. ”Delivery continues to be a significant growth opportunity for Starbucks, and we’re excited to reach more customers by partnering with DoorDash, a company known for their best-in-class service.”

Getting hot beverages delivered might sound a little risky, but Starbucks has developed some new strategies to ensure their drinks arrive intact.

Special cup holders will keep the drinks upright on their journey from the store, while special stickers and tamper-evident packaging should help keep liquids where they belong.

According to the press release, about 95% of Starbucks menu items will be available for delivery, including food. And just like in the store or the drive-thru, drinks can be customized to your taste.

That means you can still choose your coffee or espresso roast, preferred milk, syrup and other add-ins. You’ll just do it in the DoorDash app, then await your delivery.

Starbucks already delivers with Uber Eats, but DoorDash is likely celebrating this new partnership — the delivery platform’s stock price went up by 3.2% after Tuesday’s announcement.

It’s unclear exactly when delivery service will begin for different regions. With more than 15,000 Starbucks stores in the U.S., it might take some time to complete the rollout.

Don’t lose sleep over it! Check the DoorDash app or the DoorDash website to see when it starts up in your area.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.